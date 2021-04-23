50s this weekend, 70s next week

MADISON (WKOW) - We're leaving behind cold conditions and will get considerably warmer next week.



SET UP

A weather system will move in from the Central Plains possibly sparking a few shower chances through the first half of the weekend.

Then, another, stronger weather system develops early next week. A leading warm front will bring some warm days ahead of showers and storms.

TODAY

We'll be cloudier with mild temperatures continuing in the upper 50s this afternoon. Later this afternoon, a couple sprinkles or isolated light rain showers are possible, but the majority of the day will be dry.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with isolated, light rain showers possible and lows in the low 40s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny and becoming a bit breezy with just a few rain showers and similar temperatures in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and a bit cooler with temperatures in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with highs soaring to the mid 70s and showers and storms possible by late-day.



More showers and storms possible at night.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and temps in the mid to upper 60s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and milder with showers possible and highs in the upper 50s.