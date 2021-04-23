Alabama Gov. Ivey signs ban on transgender athletes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is the latest conservative state to ban transgender girls from playing on female public school sports teams. Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed legislation that says public K-12 schools cannot allow a “biological male” to participate on a female team. Idaho last year became the first state to pass such a ban, but it faces a legal challenge. Supporters of the bill say transgender girls are born bigger and faster and have an unfair advantage in competition. Opponents say the bills are rooted in discrimination and fear and could cost states from hosting sporting events.