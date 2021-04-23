Alitalia worker strike cancels flights at Rome’s airport

ROME (AP) — A four-hour strike by hundreds of workers from Italian airline Alitalia forced the cancellation of 40 flights at Rome’s international airport. The workers protested outside the airport over what they see as plans to destroy the long-struggling carrier. The Italian government is negotiating with the European Union on what aid it can provide loss-making Alitalia as it creates a trimmed down new company to replace the bankrupt entity. Italian media reports say the EU’s conditions include demands to stop using the Alitalia name, give up slots at Milan’s Linate airport and sell off the luggage-handling and maintenance divisions. The new company that emerges is likely to be radically smaller in terms of aircraft and employees.