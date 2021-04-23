Anthony Bourdain documentary ‘Roadrunner’ set for summer

A documentary about the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is coming to theaters this summer. Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, Focus Features said Friday that “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” will hit theaters on July 16. Bourdain shot to fame after the publication of his frank, behind-the-scenes account of restaurant life in “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” in 2000 and became a beloved culinary travel guide with his CNN series “Parts Unknown.” He died in June 2018 at age 61 in an apparent suicide. Neville is best known for his Oscar-winning film “20 Feet from Stardom” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”