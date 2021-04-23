Badgers extend contracts of coaches

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin Athletic Board has extended the contracts of six head coaches:

· Football coach Paul Chryst's five-year agreement was extended through January 31, 2026

· Women's hockey coach Mark Johnson's five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2026

· Men's basketball coach Greg Gard's five-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2026

· Men's hockey coach Tony Granato's five-year agreement was extended through June 30, 2026

· Swimming and diving coach Yuri Suguiyama's three-year agreement was extended through June 14, 2024

· Wrestling coach Chris Bono's three-year agreement was extended through May 31, 2024