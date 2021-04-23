Caitlyn Jenner announces her run for governor of California

(WKOW) -- Caitlyn Jenner has announced she is running for Governor of California. Jenner tweeted on Friday with a press release confirming she has filed the initial paperwork.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year. Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

According to the press release, a formal announcement will follow in the coming weeks.