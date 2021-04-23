Dane County launches $13 million hotels to housing initiative

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced $13 million in funding Friday to help transition people experiencing homelessness in hotel shelters to permanent housing.

Check out more local news here.

According to a news release from county spokesperson Ariana Vruwink, the money will support two years of rent, utilities, case management and housing service support for up to 300 new households.

The plan will provide for $2.6 million in funding this year, with the rest distributed out until 2023.

“Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dane County has been committed to helping our most vulnerable residents receive the support and shelter they need to stay safe and avoid catching or spreading this highly contagious disease. This multimillion-dollar investment over the next two years will aid in community recovery and ease the transition out of hotel shelter and into housing for those experiencing homelessness,” Parisi said in the release.