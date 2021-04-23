Denmark tells some Syrians to leave, separating families

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ten years after the start of the Syrian civil war, Denmark has become the first European country to start revoking the residency permits of some refugees from the Damascus area. The government says it is safe for them to return home now that the Syrian government has reestablished control around the city. For now, the decision only affects a small percentage of the Syrians in Denmark, yet human rights officials are appalled at a move that is causing family separations. The policy underlines how far Denmark’s center-left government has lurched to the right on migration in a bid to keep the far right out of power.