Deputies find woman dead in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office found a woman dead in a wooded area off of Portage Road.

Deputies reported they found the woman dead around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the woman matches the description of the woman reported missing on April 22, but they have not confirmed the identity of the body that was found.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and said it does not appear to be suspicious.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is not releasing the name of the individual found until the family is notified.