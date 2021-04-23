EXPLAINER: What does Japan’s virus state of emergency mean

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has declared a state of emergency to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence, the third since the pandemic began. The measures in parts of Japan, including Tokyo, have so far failed to curb infections caused by a more contagious new variant of the virus. Experts have warned that the variant, detected earlier in Britain, is rapidly spreading among younger people in offices and classrooms, causing more serious cases, overburdening hospitals and disrupting regular medical care. Testing remains insufficient. The 17-day emergency begins Sunday and lasts until May 11, just after the end of Japan’s “golden week” holidays, to discourage traveling.