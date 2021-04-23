Families sue Sun Prairie School District after racially insensitive assignment

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A group of families has filed a lawsuit against the Sun Prairie School District because they feel the school has not done enough to, mend relationships, after a racially insensitive school assignment in February.

"We commend teachers who do the right thing, but today is about the outliers," B'Ivory LaMarr, the families' lawyer said.

In February at Patrick Marsh Middle School, as Black History Month was starting, a group of teachers attempted to teach students about an ancient code of laws in a racially insensitive manner.

After an investigation by the Sun Prairie School District that ended last week, three teachers resigned and the school district offered multiple paths towards reconciliation to its students and families.

"The school has acknowledged harm and they did that I'd say within 24 hours of the incident which is good, I think that's a step in the right direction," LaMarr said.

However, on Friday, two families sued the school district because of the response, their lawyer arguing the district's solutions are not enough.

"We're looking for accountability and we're looking for this school to take real responsibility because their actions have resulted in real harm," he said.

The lawsuit calls for the school district to pay the families to provide for mental health support for the children affected by the assignment, but also that the district adopt policies and practices to make sure that doesn't happen again, like diversity training and a racial harassment assessment.

"I'm just hoping that this time in this time and age that things will even change, I know it's going to take a while but right now we have to do something in order for these kids to feel safe. It's way too much," Priscilla Jones, the parent of one of the students, said.

The School District did not offer any comment on the lawsuit Friday.

In a statement last week officials said they will meet with Black parents in the area to discuss a path forward, and that all staff attended a curriculum violence training in March.