Family: Man fatally shot by Dallas police had mental illness

DALLAS (AP) — The family of a man who Dallas police fatally shot after he pointed what turned out to be a replica handgun toward officers say he was recently discharged from a mental illness treatment center. Officers shot Edgar Luis Tirado on Monday as he brandished the replica firearm, which police said he’d used in a series of robberies. The Dallas police chief said officers thought the gun was real and the department released helicopter and body camera video that appeared to show Tirado pointing it at them. Tirado’s parents said the 28-year-old had bipolar disorder and that they’d been trying to have him committed.