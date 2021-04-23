Federal officers seek to block shooting trial in state court

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge is set to hear arguments on whether Virginia prosecutors can bring manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers accused of fatally shooting an unarmed motorist in 2017. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano obtained indictments last year against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard in the shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar. The 25-year-old man was shot after a stop-and-go chase on a parkway near the nation’s capital. The Justice Department had opted against filing criminal charges. Now the officers are seeking to have the case removed from state jurisdiction, citing their status as federal officers. A hearing is scheduled Friday morning in Alexandria.