Fitchburg police made arrest on shots fired incident

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department arrested a Fitchburg man in connection to a shots fired incident from April 11.

According to law enforcement, Trevion J. Williams, 20, of Fitchburg was taken into custody at the Dane County Jail April 20.

Officials reported they found evidence that linked Williams to the incident, including a handgun in his apartment.

Williams appeared in Dane County Circuit Court April 22 on the charge of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Investigators are working to determine the events that led up to the shots being fired. They are looking to talk to a woman, who is not considered a suspect, because the department believes she has information about the incident.

The Fitchburg Police Department and the Madison Police Department are still investigating any relationship between this incident and another shots fired incident that happened in the area around the same time that evening.

If you have any information about this incident, or the woman, please contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)-270-4300.