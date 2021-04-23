Fitchburg police respond to shots fired incident
FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Friday night.
Police responded to the 2800 block of Fish Hatchery Road for a report at 10 p.m.
Officers reported finding shell casings in the area and a witness reported seeing the shots coming from a blue or black sedan.
Authorities said there were no injuries or property damage.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.