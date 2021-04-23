French prosecutors open terror probe in officer’s killing

French prosecutors open terror probe in officer’s killingNew
PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the fatal stabbing of a police officer inside her police station. The assailant was shot and killed by officers nearby on Friday. The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it has taken over the case, opening an investigation into murder of a person of public authority in relation with a terrorist group. Officials at the prosecutor’s office would not provide further details. The identity of the attacker was not released.