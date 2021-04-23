German diplomat says time is right for Serbia-Kosovo talks

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for the resumption of negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo on normalizing the relations between the former war foes whose unresolved territorial dispute has stalled efforts to achieve stability in the Balkans. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Serbia’s capital on Friday that now is the “right moment” to restart the European Union-mediated talks, The problem between Serbia and its former province Kosovo dates back to the 1990s, when ethnic Albanian separatists seeking Kosovo’s independence and Serb forces engaged in a bloody war. Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic says Belgrade is ready to “work hard” toward reaching what he described as a “compromise solution” in the dispute.