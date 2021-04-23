HIV drugs run short in Kenya as people say lives at risk

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans living with HIV say their lives are in danger due to a shortage of anti-retroviral drugs donated by the United States amid a dispute between the U.S. aid agency and the Kenyan government. Activists and officials say the delayed release of the drugs shipped to Kenya late last year is due to the government first slapping a $847,902 tax on the donation, then the U.S. aid agency having “trust” issues with the graft-tainted Kenya Medical Supplies Authority. Kenya’s government asserts that all counties within five days will have the drugs needed for 1.4 million people.