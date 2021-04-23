Honda to phase out gas-powered cars by 2040 in N. America

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda plans to phase out all gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040. The announcement Friday makes Honda the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral. It came as leaders of the major global economies are meeting for President Joe Biden’s climate summit. Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said the company expects that 40% of all vehicle sales will be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030, and 80% of all vehicles sold will be electric or fuel-cell powered by 2035.