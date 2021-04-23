Skip to Content

Investigators probing why plane crashed in field

3:27 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators are trying to determine why a small plane crashed in a field just near the Faribault Airport. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says the plane took off from the airport Thursday afternoon and crashed into a plowed field about a half-mile from the runway. The 25-year-old pilot, Skyler Hackett of Prior Lake, and 33-year-old passenger Todd Guyette of Osceola, Wisconsin, were not hurt. The sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board are investigating the incident. 

Associated Press

