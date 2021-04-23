Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tensions in Jerusalem have sparked the worst round of cross-border violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip in months, with Palestinian militants firing at least 30 rockets and Israel striking back at targets operated by Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Skirmishes have spiked in recent days in Jerusalem, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. The Israeli military says its aircraft and tanks struck rocket launchers and underground infrastructure for Hamas early Saturday. Sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza kept blaring in southern Israel. Air defenses intercepted some of the rockets. Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police on a nightly basis since the start of Ramadan.