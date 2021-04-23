The last weekend of April is here!

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures early next week are going to be 5-10 degrees warmer than normal! But it comes at a cost of storms.

A high pressure system is going to be moving in as we head into the last weekend of April which will bring us pleasant conditions; unlike what one would normally expect from a high pressure system, our conditions will be a bit breezy and southern Wisconsin will see cloud cover on Saturday with more sunshine by Sunday.

On the backside of this high pressure system, winds are going to turn out of the south and quickly warm up the region. Parts of the forecast area will see our temperatures climb into the upper 60s/low 70s on Monday with mid to upper 70s possible on Tuesday!

However, those southerly winds will bring moisture as well as instability back overhead. That means starting Tuesday night through Wednesday, scattered showers and storms are going to be possible.

Following that rain chance, our temperatures will start to cool back down into the upper 60s on Wednesday and the upper 50s by Thursday. For the month so far, the area has seen a mix of warmer than normal and cooler than normal temperatures however, we're running warmer than normal. The average temperature is around 48° which is around 3° warmer than normal.