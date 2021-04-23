Laura Pausini is ready to sing at the Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — Laura Pausini was so emotionally affected by the pandemic last year that she even thought she would never sing again. This Sunday she will perform for the biggest event in Hollywood — the Academy Awards — where she will sing the nominated song “Io sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” during a pre-show ceremony. Co-written by Pausini and Diane Warren, it has already won the Golden Globe and on Sunday could become the first song entirely in Italian to receive an Oscar. The 93rd Academy Awards will be aired live on Sunday at 8:00 pm EDT on ABC.