Local health officials weigh in on Johnson & Johnson vaccine clearance

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed distributors to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following an expert panel recommendation.

The 11-day pause came after reports of recipients having blood clots following vaccination.

Dr. Jeff Pothof of UW Health put the numbers in perspective regarding the rare side effect.

"We weigh the risks vs. the benefits and we understand the risks of COVID-19," said Pothof. "We know that the case fatality rate is that if you put 100 people in a room with COVID, one or two of them are going to die [if they contract COVID-19]. You would have to put more than a million people in a room for them to have [the blood clot] condition."

Mo Kherbat of SSM Health also noted the benefits outweighed the risks and said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was thoroughly reviewed.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was reviewed twice," said Kherbat, VP of Pharmacy Services at SSM Health. "Once when they applied for emergency authorization and a second time now in light of the recent safety event. With this review, we expect guidance from the FDA to vaccinators as to how to recognize this side effect when it does happen and how to treat it as well."

According to the CDC, 8.6 million Americans received the Johnson & Johnson single dose prior to the April 12th pause. Middleton resident Blake Baranowski was one of those recipients.

"Originally when it first came out with all of the unknowns and uncertainties, I had some anxieties," said Baranowski, who had no symptoms after his vaccine shot. "I did a little bit of research after the fact and I'm more of a stats guy. I feel confident in the science behind it."

According to Dr. Pothof, women, unhealthy individuals, and anyone from ages 18 to 49 could be susceptible to the vaccine's blood clot after effect. However, the risk is still extremely low.

"It's so rare that people that are more likely to have it probably don't have it," said Pothof.

SSM Health confirmed they have 2,000 Johnson & Johnson shots stored and ready to go once they receive guidelines from the CDC on how and when they can re-distribute.