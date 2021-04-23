Madison man sentenced for COVID relief fraud

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Friday that Madison native Ahmad Kanan will serve 42 months in prison for CARES Act fraud and access device fraud.

According to a news release from the department, Kanan applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans with a false name to hide a prior indictment for bank fraud.

In 2019, Kanan was charged with access device fraud for routing a bank account connected to the Libyan embassy to pay debts on the two Janesville gas stations he owned.

The Libyan embassy did not give Kanan permission to use the account, to which he charged $191,836.43 over the course of 2017.