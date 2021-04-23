Mt. Horeb holds vaccine clinic for students, has another planned for next week

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- The Mt. Horeb Area School District held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday -- just for students.

The district was able to collect extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine from pharmacies and got enough to vaccinate 45 students who are 16 or older.

The director of student services says they filled every vaccine slot available.

"We want to help do our part in making sure that anyone who would like a vaccine has access to a vaccine," said Brian Johnson. "So we're excited to be a part of the solution, run this vaccine clinic, and support our students and their families."

Students who got their vaccines Friday will get their second doses at the high school, too.

The district plans to vaccinate 66 more students next Thursday at 3:30 at the high school.