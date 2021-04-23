NBC’s Kristen Welker reveals difficulties with infertility

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News’ Kristen Welker is revealing her struggles with infertility. She and her husband, John Hughes, are expecting the birth of a daughter this June through a surrogate. On the “Today” show Friday, the network’s chief White House correspondent showed a letter she had written to her unborn daughter describing the journey she and her husband have traveled. Welker wrote “I cannot wait until the moment I hold you for the very first time — it is all I have dreamed about for years.” Welker’s visibility increased after she moderated the final debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump last fall. She will report on infertility issue this weekend on “Today.”