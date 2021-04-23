Police reform recommendations include existing bills; Lt. Gov calls effort “lackluster”

MADISON (WKOW) -- A statewide task force earlier this week released a set of 18 recommendations for lawmakers to pursue regarding police reform policy.

Six of those recommendations either match or closely align with bills introduced with bipartisan support and received hearings last month.

Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) is an author on each of those bills. He dismisses criticism the task force cannot help further the process even though members, comprised largely of community activists and law enforcement professionals, could not agree on how to define "excessive force."

"While you don't always get 100 percent [agreement], I think everyone's been involved in the process," Wanggaard said. "I think that's been the most important thing - is to have a good clean, clear process."

Wanggaard, whose previous career was as a police officer in Racine, sided with the law enforcement members of the subcommittee who resisted activists' efforts to ensure the definition would include the word 'proportional' as a means of clarifying officers cannot use any more force than necessary.

"Keep it simple," Wanggaard said. "When you say proportional, what does that mean? That is really broad and it's really not defining."

One of the areas where Wanggaard's bills break from what many Democrats want is in the area of chokeholds. His bill, along with the task force recommendations, allow for exceptions to the ban when an officer is in a life-saving situation or uses one in self-defense.

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said it would be too easy for officers to find justification should those exceptions remain in a final bill.

"When there are exceptions, it allows people to sort of run afoul of the law," Barnes said. "And I think that gives people to say too much of an opportunity to say 'my life was threatened.'"

Wanggaard maintained it was unreasonable to put the burden on an officer to face the prospect of violating policy while in a struggle with a violent citizen.

"If you're fighting for your life and you have to choke him, we're not gonna say the guys gotta sit there and say 'well I really can't choke him because it's a violation of policy and procedure' while they're trying to protect their life or somebody else's," he said.

Both Barnes and Governor Tony Evers have criticized the task force, with Barnes calling the recommendations "lackluster" because the end result did not include any drafted bills.

"I wish I could say I was confident but the fact that we didn't see a package of bills come out of that task force is sort of disheartening," Barnes said.

The six-pack of bills offered by Wanggaard and Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) also include a proposal to create an independent review board that would investigate police-involved incidents where officers either kill or seriously injure someone.

The board would use an NTSB-style model to review incidents the way federal investigators review plane crashes; instead of a binary conclusion of whether a cop was wrong or right, the panel would outline the steps that could have minimized the risk of death or serious injury.

Wanggard said he was hopeful the bills, which already had public hearings in March, would come up for votes in committee by the end of this month and before the full Senate in May.