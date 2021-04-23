Prosecutor: Man knew toddler was in car when he opened fire

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says the Chicago man charged with attempted murder in a road-rage shooting that left a toddler critically wounded opened fire on the vehicle even after he was told there was a child inside. At a Friday bond hearing, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Deboni said Deandre Binion fired four to five shots from inside his SUV on April 6 and four to five times more after he climbed out and stood on the roadway. One of the bullets struck 21-month-old Kayden Swann in the temple. Deboni says Kayden is no longer in intensive care. The judge ordered the 25-year-old Binion held without bond.