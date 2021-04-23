Russia puts widely read news site on ‘foreign agents’ list

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s justice ministry has placed a widely respected news website on its list of “foreign agents,” a sign of increasing efforts to crack down on reporting critical of authorities. The order announced Friday affects Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian-language news site covering Russian affairs. In 2019, its investigative reporter Ivan Golunov, who focused on Moscow City Hall and the city’s crime-ridden funeral industry, was arrested, reportedly beaten, and charged with drug crimes. After a public outcry, the charges were dropped. Russian law obliges groups or news outlets that receive foreign funding to identify their work as being done by “foreign agents,” which could discredit them because of the term’s pejorative connotation.