SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on recycled rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP/WKOW) -- SpaceX has launched its third crew in under a year for NASA, this time using a recycled rocket and capsule.

A Falcon rocket carrying four astronauts blasted toward orbit early Friday morning from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

The Dragon capsule should reach the International Space Station on Saturday.

It's the same capsule that carried up the first SpaceX crew last May. And the rocket hoisted the second crew in November.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk met briefly with the U.S., French and Japanese astronauts before they headed to the launch pad.

One of the American astronauts, Megan McArthur, has a close tie to this particular ship and mission: her husband, Bob Behnken, was the pilot on the historic first mission that launched in May.

"It's been really helpful to have him really understand what it is that I'm doing now and what it is that I'm going to be doing in the future," she said. "That's been really helpful to have a partner who really gets all that."

On the ISS, the fully vaccinated crew plans to conduct research on viruses to better understand the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a link to the live stream on NASA's website.