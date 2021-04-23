Summit catapults world ahead in crucial year to curb warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s climate summit propelled the world forward on a path toward limiting the worst of global warming. This week’s summit still leaves a long and rocky road ahead in what is a make-or-break year for the fight against climate change. Next up are meetings in Germany in May, in Britain in June and at the United Nations in September. But the ultimate destination is Glasgow, Scotland, in November. That’s the site for big talks that happen every five or so years that often end up in a major climate deal. It’s what U.S. climate envoy John Kerry calls the world’s last best hope.