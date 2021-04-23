Supporters surprise Darlington woman after final chemo treatment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Family members and friends of Meghan Douglas, a nursing student who is battling cancer, surprised her after she completed her final chemotherapy treatment Friday.

Supporters of the Darlington native stood outside SSM Health Cancer Care with signs and balloons, and cheered when she walked out of the building.

"It's amazing to have people that support you. And it's not only my family, the community of Darlington and the surrounding communities, Clarke University, which is where I go to school," Douglas told 27 News. "I've tried to come up with words, you know, and I can't even think of words, because it's, it's just so breathtaking, and absolutely beautiful."

Douglas goes back for a scan in four weeks and she hopes to be cancer free by then.