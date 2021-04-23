U.S. man’s defense: fear played role in Italian’s slaying

ROME (AP) — A defense lawyer for a young American man on trial for the slaying of an Italian police officer contended on Friday that psychiatric problems, including constant fear of attack, figured in the fatal stabbing on a Rome street in July 2019. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 20, who were vacationing in Rome, are on trial for attempted extortion and the slaying of a plainclothes Carabinieri officer after a deal to buy cocaine in a nightlife district went bad. Prosecutors allege that Elder fatally stabbed Carabinieri Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega 11 times, while the other defendant scuffled with the victim’s police partner. Both defendants cite self-defense.