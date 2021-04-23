Whale of a time: NYC offers walk-up vaccinations for all

NEW YORK (AP) — Appointments are no longer necessary at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites run by New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that anyone eligible for the vaccine could walk up to any of the city’s mass vaccination sites and get a shot. The change comes as supplies of the vaccine have increased. Just weeks ago, most people trying to get an appointment for a vaccination in the nation’s biggest city had to game online appointment systems in which scarce slots would be snapped up in moments. Among the city’s newest locations is maybe its coolest: beneath the giant blue whale at the Museum of Natural History.