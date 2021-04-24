Nice warm up to end April

MADISON (WKOW) - The warm up also brings the threat for showers and thunderstorms back to southern Wisconsin.

Winds are going to turn out of the south sometime Sunday night and those southerly winds are going to bring up a big warm up as we kick off the final week of April.

Along with peaks of sunshine on Monday, temperatures will have a good chance of climbing into the mid 70s! Even warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday.

The warmth, though, comes at a cost - thunderstorms. The atmosphere will become unstable which will lead to the possibility of thunderstorms developing by the late day/evening Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

Passed Wednesday, rain will take over for Thursday. So the best time do maybe do some fishing would be Monday or Thursday... since lightning and water don't mix.