Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing Black River Falls woman

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WKOW) -- Jackson County authorities are looking for a woman after she went missing Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Janet Anderson, 74, was last seen Thursday before 5:25 p.m. in Black River Falls. She is 5'2" tall, with blue eyes and gray hair, wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a blue jacket.

She is driving a 2016 red Chevrolet Equinox, Wisconsin license plate 512-TLJ.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (715) 284-5357 ext. 180.