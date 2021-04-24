Bucks pummel starless Sixers to sweep season series

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Facing a Philadelphia team without superstars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Milwaukee Bucks wasted no time taking care of business.

Propelled by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 24 points and 14 rebounds, the Bucks cruised past Philly, 132-94.

On a day when starters Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton struggled, posting a combined nine points, bench players Bobby Portis (17 points, 8 rebounds), Bryn Forbes (13 points), Jordan Nwora (13 points) and Pat Connaughton (11 points, 6 rebounds) more than pulled their weight to keep Philly at arm's length.

The Bucks move within 2.5 games of first-place Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference standings as the regular season nears its end.