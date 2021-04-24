Financial support incoming for music venues, theaters

MADISON (WKOW) -- Theaters, museums and other entertainment venues will soon get some help from the federal government.

The Small Business Administration is preparing $16 billion relief in the form of what they're calling Shuttered Venue Operators Grants.

At the Barrymore in Madison, the seats have sat empty for more than a year. The last live show held there was on March 5, 2020.

"We used to have a joke that this would be a really great job if we didn't have to do shows," General Manager Steve Sperling said.

However, they learned the hard way that was not the case.

While they've been able to host some livestreamed events, that hasn't really helped the bottom line.

"We're not doing it for the money, we're doing it to show people that we're still here, for the PR, for the bands and for the production people," Sperling said.

Without a steady revenue stream from all of the scheduled shows they had planned, they along with other venues across the state and country have called upon the government to lend them a hand, which is now finally coming.

The SBA was initially supposed to open applications for the SVOG Saturday, but it had to be delayed until Monday.

Sperling says they're hoping for around $100,000, which would mostly go toward supporting their staff's salaries.

"All of our staff are on work share, which means they're getting 40 percent of their salary and they're collecting 60 percent of unemployment," he said.

They've been able to get some funding from the state that was able to keep them out of dire straits.

The SVOG would help them to open much stronger.

As for when they open, that's caught up in a lot of uncertainty.

They have shows scheduled for July and August, but they're not sure how likely it will be that those shows actually go through.

"We're gonna have the shows and they're gonna be shows that people want to see, whether they feel comfortable enough to be able to do that is something we absolutely don't know," Sperling said.

His more reasonable expectation is to open in September.