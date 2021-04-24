Indiana prosecutor facing criticism after FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana prosecutor is facing mounting criticism for declining to pursue court hearings that could have prevented a man from accessing the guns used to shoot and kill eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. The leader of the Indianapolis police union said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears “failed to do his part” when he chose not to bring Brandon Scott Hole before a judge for a hearing under Indiana’s “red flag” law. Hole’s mom had called police to say he might pursue “suicide by cop.” Mears has said the “red flag” law has too many “loopholes.” Despite calls from Democratic lawmakers’ to review and strengthen provisions, those actions were put on hold.