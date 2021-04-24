Key moments in closing arguments of Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Before a jury returned guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd, prosecutors and the defense got their last chance to seal their version of events in jurors’ minds in the closing arguments. The state played up emotion and laid out the evidence that they said proved Chauvin had committed murder and manslaughter. Defense attorney Eric Nelson brought up several issues that he said raised enough reasonable doubt to acquit. Some key moments included prosecutors telling jurors to “believe your eyes” and when the defense argued repeatedly that Chauvin’s actions had to be viewed from the perspective of a “reasonable officer.”