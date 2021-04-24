La Crosse man charged with 4th-offense drunken driving

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A La Crosse man has been charged with driving while intoxicated for a fourth time. The La Crosse Tribune reports 42-year-old Vernell A. Wilson II faces one count of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and operating with a restricted controlled substance, both felonies. According to a criminal complaint, police received a complaint on June 23 of an erratic driver and found Wilson’s car up against a set of barricades. He was slumped over the wheel, sweating and breathing irregularly. The case was initially considered third-offense drunken driving but was upgraded to fourth-offense after he was convicted for a July 2020 drunken driving offense in Monroe County.