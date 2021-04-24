Medical examiner’s testimony in Chauvin trial prompts review

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland officials plan to review all in-custody death reports during the tenure of the state’s former chief medical examiner after he testified that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was not responsible for George Floyd’s death. Dr. David Fowler was a key defense witness for Chauvin. He was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The announcement of the investigation was made by the offices of Attorney General Brian Frosh and Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday. Fowler told The Baltimore Sun he was not aware of any review and defended the work of his office. He said there was a large team of forensic pathologists who ‘always did tremendous work.’ He declined to discuss his testimony in the Chauvin trial.