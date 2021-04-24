Memorials held on Turkey’s Gallipoli to remember WWI deaths

GELIBOLU, Turkey (AP) — Small groups have gathered on Turkey’s Gallipoli Peninsula to remember British and Ottoman soldiers who died during World War I. The memorial gatherings observed the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign. Soldiers from Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, Newfoundland, South Africa and France fought and died during the international operation that started with landings on the peninsula on April 25, 1915. So did Ottoman soldiers who fought to protect their homeland. The British ambassador to Turkey gave the welcoming address at his country’s commemoration. Turkey and France held separate remembrance ceremonies on Saturday. On Sunday, Australians and New Zealanders will mark Anzac Day to remember their fallen soldiers.