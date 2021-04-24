Mild with a couple shower chances, warmer next week

MADISON (WKOW) - Overall, we're looking at a pretty decent weather for the last weekend in April!

Saturday starts off fairly mild, with most waking up to temps in upper 40s.

Breezy conditions kick in during the afternoon. A northwesterly wind will bring speeds of about 10 to 20 mph.

Overnight cloud cover starts to clear out, while some see a decent amount of sunshine to start the day through early afternoon. After noon, clouds start to filter in ahead of the incoming rain shower chance.

A few, scattered showers are possible late-afternoon, early evening for Dane County and areas north and off to the east.

Otherwise it will be dry with highs in upper 50s, possible 60s for some.

Saturday night into Sunday, clouds decrease with skies becoming clear. Clearing and lighter winds will bring down the temperatures.

Most will be at or even below freezing overnight.

Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

The day starts out mostly sunny but throughout the afternoon and latter half, clouds start to move in with a possible shower in the evening and overnight into Monday.

Monday is MUCH warmer, with highs in the low 70s expected.

70s continue Tuesday, but by the evening and overnight thunderstorms are likely for parts of the region.

Highs cool down a bit for the rest of the week, values in 60s/upper 50s.