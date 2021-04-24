MPD: 4 issued citations as Mifflin Street Block Party returns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say several thousand people attended a revived Mifflin Street Block Party Saturday, but only four people were cited.

Police say that despite thousands partying, it was still a lower number than years past due to the pandemic.

Around 3:30, officers say there were several large gatherings behind the 500 block of West Mifflin Street and the 500 block of West Dayton Street. Madison Police said people cooperated there when approached by officers.

The four people cited have all been released. Police say they were cited for disorderly conduct, violation of glass free zone and open intoxicants in the street.

Officers are also investigating reports of property damage.

Madison Police is thanking Madison Fire, Dane County Sheriff's Office, UW-Madison and everyone else for keeping the community safe.