Murder, other charges filed against man in killing of girl

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a murder charge and 18 other counts have been filed against a teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Police Supt. David Brown said during a news conference Saturday the charges against 18-year-old Marion Lewis also include three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer. Brown says other suspects who also are believed to have been involved in the killing of Jaslyn Adams remain at large. The girl was shot April 18 while sitting in her father’s car at a McDonald’s drive-thru on the city’s West Side.