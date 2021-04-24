Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, a day after launching from Florida. The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost on Saturday. This is SpaceX’s third crew flight, but the first to use a vehicle that’s flown before. The Dragon capsule was used on SpaceX’s first crew flight nearly a year ago. The new arrivals _ representing the U.S., France and Japan _ will spend six months at the space station. They’ll replace four astronauts who will return to Earth in their own Dragon capsule Wednesday.