Peralta, Brewers to take on Alzolay, Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (11-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (10-9, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (0-2, 6.10 ERA, .97 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +101, Brewers -117; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will play on Saturday.

The Cubs are 6-7 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .200 batting average, Kris Bryant leads the club with an average of .283.

The Brewers are 7-6 against teams from the NL Central. The Milwaukee pitching staff owns a team ERA of 2.71, Adrian Houser leads the staff with a mark of 3.32.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-0. Corbin Burnes secured his first victory and Travis Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with five home runs and has 12 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with three home runs and has 10 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 7-3, .221 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.