Pina, Brewers outlast Cubs to even up series

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- A day after giving up a season-high 15 runs, the Brewers' pitching staff clamped down on the Chicago Cubs.

For more of our Brewers coverage, click here.

Freddy Peralta tossed four solid innings as the Brewers came back from an early 2-0 deficit to knock off the Cubs at Wrigley, 4-3. Relievers Brent Suter, Eric Yardley, J.P. Feyereisen and Josh Hader all posted clean appearances in the win.

The Cubs took the lead in the second inning on a two-run double from Nico Hoerner, driving in Jason Heyward and former Brewer Eric Sogard. They held that lead until the fifth, when Cubs reliever Rex Brothers walked in two runs to tie it.

Manny Pina broke the game open in the seventh, blasting a pinch hit two-run homer off of Andrew Chafin to take a lead Milwaukee would not relinquish. Brewers reliever Devin Williams gave up a solo home run to Jason Heyward in the eighth, but did not lose the lead.

Milwaukee will close out the series at 4:25 tomorrow in Chicago. Ace Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 1.96 ERA) is slated to start for the Crew, squaring off against 2015 Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.86 ERA).